Temple University Department of Public Safety responds to officer concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University's police force is worried about its numbers.

The Temple Police Association posted a statement on X claiming the department has lost 55 officers since August 2022.

It attributes that drop in staffing to leadership issues and officer safety concerns.

The Temple University website previously stated the department employs more than 130 sworn officers. However, according to the police association, only 41 patrol officers are currently employed.

The Public Safety Department says it did not have any intention of misleading the public. It noted that webpage was outdated and it has since been removed.