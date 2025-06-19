24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Temple University faces $60M budget shortfall; layoffs could come after July 1

Action News has been told layoffs could come after July 1.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 10:23AM
Temple University faces $60M budget shortfall
Temple University plans to cut jobs to make up a possible $60 million budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University plans to cut jobs to make up a possible $60 million budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year.

In a letter to the university, President John Fry said he asked departments to reduce compensation costs by 5%.

University officers and deans will also forgo salary increases.

The school has lost $200 million in tuition because enrollment has been down drastically since 2017.

Action News has been told that layoffs could come after July 1.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW