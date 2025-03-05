Temple University honors law enforcement in commendation ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several members of the Temple University law enforcement community were honored for their dedication and commitment to public safety.

On Tuesday, Temple Officer Andrew Venini was recognized as Officer of the Year.

"It's a great honor. I'm proud. My family's here, they're proud of me. It's something I've been working for for many years," Venini said.

Other officers were commended for decades of service, investigations, and life-saving actions on the job.

Back on September 27, Sgt. Lauren Boone was one of three officers who used tourniquets to save a man's life after a 700-pound air conditioning unit fell and crushed him on a construction site.

Police arrived before the medics. The man was bleeding profusely, suffering head, arm and leg injuries. It was Boone's first time using a tourniquet on the job.

"Basically, instincts just took over. You always hear officers cliche answer why they joined the service, to help people, so when you actually get to do that duty and see someone go home, it's a great feeling," Sgt. Boone said.

Lt. Kamari Boone was also honored for saving a student in mental distress, sitting on the edge of a rooftop, on the brink of ending their life.

Sgt. Boone is Lt. Boone's wife.

"Every so often, we get a chance to take that time to ourselves to reflect on the things we've dealt with in our day-to-day operations, and us as a team, we make each other stronger," said Lt. Boone.

Temple's Vice President of Public Safety, Dr. Jennifer Griffin, says public recognition of officers' day-to-day bravery is important.

"They don't come to work for the award. I think it sends the message to them that we care about them that we appreciate the work that they do every day," Griffin said.

Dispatchers and security officers were also honored for the important roles they play in ensuring public safety.