Temple University Police introduce new K-9, Zaki

Zaki is a 66-pound German Shepherd from Hungary, who even has his own passport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple Police officer who suddenly lost her K-9 companion last year now has a new partner.

K-9 Zaki was introduced on Tuesday during a scent detection test.

K-9 Zaki and his handler, Officer Natalie Decoatsworth, recently became certified in scent explosion.

Temple University Police K-9 Zaki is being introduced on Tuesday during a scent detection test. Temple University Police

Zaki is a 66-pound German Shepherd from Hungary, who even has his own passport.

"Once kids in the neighborhood meet Zaki and pet him, they often say, 'Oh wow! I'm petting a police dog!' That interaction between myself, Zaki and them starts a bond, and we continue to build upon it every day," Officer Decoatsworth said.

Officer Decoatsworth's former K-9, Chandler, passed away last year after a medical condition.

K-9 Chandler was a 10-year-old and had served the Temple community for six years.

