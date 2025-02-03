Temple student arrested, charged with allegedly impersonating ICE agent in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University student has been charged with allegedly impersonating an ICE officer on campus in North Philadelphia.

University police responded to Temple's Johnson & Hardwick Residence Hall in the 2000 block of North Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a security guard said two male suspects identified themselves as police and ICE agents.

Aidan Steigelmann, 22, allegedly entered the premises and spoke with the two suspects before all three left together.

The trio was able to leave the area in a Jaguar SUV before police arrived at the scene.

Then, 15 minutes later, Temple police responded to Insomnia Cookies in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue after another report of three suspicious males claiming to be police and ICE agents.

Two of those suspects left the area in a light-colored SUV.

One suspect was arrested around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of North 12th Street. Police also towed the Jaguar SUV.

Police said the men were wearing black shirts with "Police" on the front and "ICE" on the back.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

