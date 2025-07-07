24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EXPLAINER: What caused the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas

ByDrew Tuma
Monday, July 7, 2025 3:33PM
Here are the circumstances that created heavy rainfall across Central Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend leading to devastating and deadly flooding.

KERR COUNTY, Texas -- Heavy and persistent rainfall fell across Central Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend leading to catastrophic flooding.

Three different moisture sources were aimed at Texas creating the devastating flooding.

MORE: 27 'Camp Mystic' campers and counselors among over 80 killed in catastrophic Texas floods

The jet stream sent moisture from the Pacific Ocean eastward across the state. At the same time high pressure over the Gulf also sent moisture into Texas.

Lastly tropical moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Barry supercharged the rainfall rates.

All three of these sources converged across Mason and Kerr counties in central Texas where rainfall exceeded a foot in some spots.

With more rain on the way, the risk of life-threatening flooding was still high in central Texas on Monday even as crews search urgently for the missing following a holiday weekend deluge that killed more than 80 people.
