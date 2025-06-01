Thousands of people celebrate love and unity at 2025 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people flaunted their pride at 6th and Walnut Street Sunday morning for the 2025 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival.

Attendees were proudly sporting the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag and also carrying the 600-foot pride flag as they marched up Walnut Street.

"You have to celebrate yourself and celebrate everybody because you're not going to get a day like this," said Steven Simon of Northeast Philadelphia.

The theme for this year's event was LUV or "Legacy, Unity and Visibility."

"We have a theme every year and that really resonated with the organizers this year. We hope everyone is coming out to spread that love, to come together with unity and we want to be out there and visible today. Out and proud," said Philadelphia Pride March & Festival Publicist, Kory Aversa.

The annual event drew many people to the celebration for the first time.

"I've been wanting to come for six years! I never had the courage to come down here," said Amanda Priadka, from Northeast Philadelphia.

Today, Amanda Priadka says she's grateful for her best friend, who was by her side the entire way.

"My best friend brought me down and I'm so excited. It's a great time," said Priadka.

"I'm so glad that this is something I can share with her and finally get her to experience also," said Tessa Rader, from Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia leaders like 3rd District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier says in a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being attacked across the country, it's important to show up.

"I've come every year since I've been in council, I represent a lot of LGBTQ+ in West and Southwest Philadelphia, so it's really important to let them know I stand with them," said Gauthier.

For many visitors, they say showing up and showing out is how they fight the hate.

"It's 2025, this is not 1885, or 1805, it's so vital for every single one, even if you don't walk to come out and show your support," said Steven Simon.

It was another huge year and event, that ended with a festival in Philadelphia's Gayborhood located at 11th & Locust streets.

This is the largest one day festival in Philadelphia and the largest Pride and LGBTQ+ event in the state.