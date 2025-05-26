Thyroid center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hits major milestone

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Known for treating children with thyroid disease, cancer and other endocrine disorders, the thyroid center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is one of the busiest and most advanced in the country.

And doctors at CHOP recently hit a major milestone: performing their 1,000th pediatric thyroid surgery.

For Caitlin Skavinsky, the surgery was life-changing.

"It was a life-altering decision to have the surgery. I think it positively impacted my future and is going to elongate my health and my life," Skavinsky said.

The 19-year-old from Pennsburg was diagnosed with Graves' disease at 12 years old. It's an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism. She had nearly her entire thyroid gland removed and will remain on thyroid replacement therapy for the rest of her life. She was the center's 1000th pediatric thyroid surgery.

Since opening in 2010, the center has been a leading destination for pediatric patients with thyroid cancer and more. Dr. Andy Bauer says the milestone highlights their expertise.

"The complication rate they have is probably as low as it could be," Bauer said. "All procedures have a risk for complications, but over a thousand surgeries over 15 years the complication rate is less than two percent."

As for Skavinsky, she is excited about pursuing a degree in forensic psychology and enjoying life at Montgomery County Community College.

