TKTS discount ticket booth coming to Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 12:49PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TKTS, the booth that sells discounted last-minute theater tickets, is setting up shop in Philadelphia.

New Yorkers and tourists know TKTS for its iconic location in Times Square. It has also expanded to Tokyo, London, and now -- Philadelphia.

The service offers 30% to 50% off tickets to select, local shows within 72 hours of the performance.

The TKTS Philadelphia booth opens Thursday at the Independence Visitor Center. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

