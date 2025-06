Toddler falls from 3rd-story window in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A small child fell out of a window in North Philadelphia on Monday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Edgley Street around 11 a.m.

Police say the 2-year-old girl fell from the third floor.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

There has been no word on what led up to the fall.