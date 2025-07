Toddler falls from second-story window in West Philadelphia

A toddler is hospitalized after falling out of a window in West Philadelphia.

A toddler is hospitalized after falling out of a window in West Philadelphia.

A toddler is hospitalized after falling out of a window in West Philadelphia.

A toddler is hospitalized after falling out of a window in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A toddler is hospitalized after falling out of a second-story window in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:38 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Pine Street.

The child was last reported to be in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Video from the Action Cam showed a number of police officers on the scene.

Investigators are currently working to figure out how the child fell.