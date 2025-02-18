'Hanging like bats': Toronto plane crash survivor speaks out after aircraft flips on runway

New video has emerged on Tuesday of the chaotic moments after Delta flight 4819 flipped over on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In the video -- obtained exclusively by ABC News -- passengers can be seen hanging upside down in the cabin, being held into their seats dangling only by their seatbelts.

Peter Koukov, who was able to shoot the video as he crawled out, said he didnt know something was wrong until they hit the ground.

A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

"We hit the ground and we were sideways, and then we were hanging upside down like bats," Koukov told ABC News. "It all happened pretty, pretty fast. The plane was upside down, obviously, some people were kind of hanging and needed some help being helped down."

The flight crew can be seen standing on the ceiling helping passengers scramble to escape in the video.

"The one minute you're landing and kind of waiting to see your friends and your people and the next minute you're physically upside down and just really turned around," Pete Carlson, a passenger on the plane, told ABC News. "It sounded, I mean, it was just cement and metal, you know."

The Delta regional jet, a CRJ 900 aircraft operated by Endeavor Air, departed from Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, heading to Toronto with 76 passengers and four crew landing just after 2 p.m. local time.

"All of a sudden the fire trucks and helicopters, you know, pushed out on a trolley and thought there was something wrong," said Ron James, an eyewitness who saw the smoke right before he was supposed to board his flight at a nearby terminal. "Then we were going to get on the plane and they said no youre not going anywhere."

At least 18 passengers were taken to hospitals, airport officials said in an update Monday evening.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Three people suffered critical injuries -- one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s -- according to Ornge, which provides medical transport. The child was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children and is listed in good condition, the hospital said Monday evening.

Among the others, 12 people have mild injuries, Peel Regional Paramedics Services said.

"Airport emergency workers mounted a textbook response, reaching the site within minutes," said Deborah Flint, president and CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport. "This outcome is in due part to their heroic work, and I thank them profusely."

At the time of landing, winds were gusting up to 40 mph but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"This is an active investigation. It's very early on," said Todd Aitken, fire chief at Toronto Pearson International Airport. "It's really important that we do not speculate. What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no crosswind conditions."