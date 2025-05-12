Rapper Tory Lanez rushed to hospital after being stabbed in prison by fellow inmate

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving 10 years in prison for an assault with a semiautomatic firearm involving hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, was stabbed by a fellow inmate Monday and hospitalized in unknown condition.

The Canadian rapper was attacked in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi shortly before 7:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital in Kern County, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Neither his condition nor the extent of his injuries was immediately known.

The CDCR says prison staff immediately responded, called 911 and began medical aid on Lanez.

Authorities are working to determine a motive for the attack.

No further details were immediately available.

Photo of Tory Lanez released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Lanez, 32, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with the enhancement of use of a firearm as well as the manufacturing, sale, or possession of a firearm not recognizable as a firearm, according to the CDCR.

Megan Thee Stallion had testified during Lanez's trial, claiming he shot her after telling her to dance and firing at her feet during an arguing in July 2020.

The hip-hop star filed a restraining order against Lanez in 2024 and an L.A. judge subsequently approved it in January.