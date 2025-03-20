Toyota dealers donate $50,000 to 6abc Operation Save a Life

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are once again gearing up for our annual 6abc Operation Save a Life campaign.

A generous $50,000 donation was made by the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association to help purchase the smoke alarms on Thursday.

Paul Muller, the association's president, said this is an issue that everyone needs to pay attention to.

"People always think 'It's never going to happen to me, it can't happen to me.' I'm here to tell you it can, or it can happen to somebody you know, or it can happen to someone you love. So this is very, very important. We're thrilled to be a part of it with 6abc and the Philadelphia Fire Department," Muller said.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was also in attendance to kick off this phase of the campaign.

In April, members of the Philadelphia Fire Department will begin distributing First Alert fire alarms to people across the region.

You double your chances of survival if you have a working smoke detector in your home during the time of a fire.