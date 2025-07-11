Tractor-trailer overturns after crash on I-76 WB in Gloucester City, Camden County

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer overturned after a crash on Friday on Interstate 76 in Camden County, New Jersey.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway in Gloucester City near the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 12:30 p.m., where the truck was entirely on its side.

Meanwhile, rescuers were surrounding a car with front-end damage that was stopped some distance behind the truck.

Several lanes are closed at the scene of the crash, but two lanes of traffic are still getting by.

There has been no word on the number or severity of injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.


