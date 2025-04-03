'The Transplant Alliance Foundation' dabs bingo cards for a good cause

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "Transplant Alliance Foundation" is raising money for people in need of an organ donation.

One of the ways they fundraise is with their Bingo nights, gathering community members to for a good cause.

"Our mission is to help people who've had transplants with their expenses. All month long, we spotlight different people on the transplant list. Whatever bingo money is raised...we donate to them directly to help with either the transplant upkeep of...medications," said President & CEO of the Transplant Alliance Foundation, Danielle Bailey.

It was started by Bailey's mother, who has since passed away.

