Tree falls onto car along roadway in Nether Providence Twp., Delaware County

NETHER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A tree fell onto a car Wednesday afternoon in Nether Providence Twp., Delaware County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Beatty Road.

Power lines were brought down as well.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt in this incident.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.

The road was closed in the area for the cleanup efforts.