Trenton crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Trenton police are looking for the driver accused of striking a crossing guard and taking off.

The 75-year-old crossing guard is expected to pull through, but suffered broken bones and had to have surgery.

Action News spoke with the daughter of crossing guard Priscilla Hollice at the intersection where she was struck and seriously injured Thursday afternoon.

"I'm angry," said Tineka Priester. "I hope they catch the person who did it. My mom is a loving person. She cares about everybody."

Police say the 75-year-old was working at Stuyvesant and Exton avenues, which is around the corner from Gregory Elementary School.

Investigators say around 3:30 p.m. a dark-colored BMW SUV struck her and then fled the scene.

Police are looking for a female driver.

The victim was rushed to Capital Health with a leg injury and head trauma.

"It was emotional," said Priester. "I thought I lost my mom."

"I'm very sad about that. It's really ridiculous," said Serenity Davis who lives nearby.

People who live in the area say they often see cars speeding down Stuyvesant Avenue.

"Yeah, they speed down this block. You have to be careful when you cross the street," said Davis.

Hollice's family says she's done this job for decades, even helping people cross who aren't students.

Her daughter has a message for the driver.

"I hope you turn yourself in because what you did was horrible," said Priester. "That was my mom, and I know you have a mom out there."

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said Friday the city is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trenton police.