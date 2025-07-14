Trenton officials trying to crack down on 'Club City Hall'

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in Trenton, New Jersey say there have been shootings, fights and open drug use at late-night gatherings near City Hall, and now they're trying to crack down.

"This isn't normal, to have somebody at your city hall doing this kind of activity," said Joan Moore, who lives nearby.

Trenton police say video circulating on social media shows one of their officers being assaulted during a fight on State Street over the weekend.

For months, crowds have gathered late at night near City Hall, and police say many times they end up with fights.

"There are people in this exact neighborhood that are having problems with the noise and the garbage," said Capt. Lisette Rios. "That we hope that we can work all together to try to abate."

Last week, the mayor and city council president announced new efforts to stop the crowds in the area informally dubbed "Club City Hall," including extra police officers and parking enforcement.

"We want people to enjoy the city," said Mayor Reed Gusciora. "We want them to enjoy the summer. But we don't want them to be fighting with each other and causing property damage."

The mayor says several businesses are part of the problem, accusing them of operating without proper licenses. He says the city is working on shutting them down.

"They're selling illegal products and they're not following the law," said Gusciora.

One of the businesses in question is NJ Weedman's joint, right across from City Hall.

"They're out here tailgating. They have no intention of coming inside," said owner Ed Forchion. "The drama is outside. It's not inside."

Forchion says while his restaurant does have late-night entertainment, he says he's being unfairly targeted, and wishes the city would allow more of a festival atmosphere on the street.

"I want the city to support it. Allow food trucks. Allow vendors. Allow entrepreneurs," said Forchion.

The mayor says the city doesn't have the resources for that, and they're focusing on getting more officers out here to control the crowds.

Another ordinance the city is pursuing: making businesses responsible for extra security and cleanup.