﻿Tres Fiori transforms gluten-free and organic cupcakes into floral works of art

A gluten allergy led to the creation of Tres Fiori, a cupcake shop with healthy treats that look so good it feels like a sin to eat them.

A gluten allergy led to the creation of Tres Fiori, a cupcake shop with healthy treats that look so good it feels like a sin to eat them.

A gluten allergy led to the creation of Tres Fiori, a cupcake shop with healthy treats that look so good it feels like a sin to eat them.

A gluten allergy led to the creation of Tres Fiori, a cupcake shop with healthy treats that look so good it feels like a sin to eat them.

PENN VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gluten-free and organic baker Daniela Malavé is the owner of Tres Fiori.

After she discovered she had a gluten intolerance, she didn't want her dogs to have gluten and created gluten-free dog treats for sale.

She named the company Pawjackers and began getting requests to make human gluten-free desserts.

Using her artistry background Tres Fiori was born.

The self-taught baker creates organic and gluten-free cupcakes into beautiful succulents and bouquets.

You'll find her Venezuelan and Italian culture intertwined with her various flavors and the name of her business.

Tres Fiori is an ode to her mother and grandmother.

She now makes mini cupcakes and cakes.

Daniela Malavé hopes to turn Tres Fiori into a full-time business and create more difficult desserts gluten-free.

You can place an order by visiting her website or on the Tres Fiori Instagram page.

Website | Facebook | Instagram