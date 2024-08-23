WATCH LIVE

Trial for former Sen. Bob Menendez's wife indefinitely on hold amid breast cancer treatment

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 6:23PM
The trial for Nadine Menendez, the wife of former Senator Bob Menendez, has been placed on hold indefinitely as she continues treatment for breast cancer.

Prosecutors said it was impractical to schedule a trial date now, instead asking a judge to reconvene later in the year.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.

RELATED: Gov. Phil Murphy formally names George Helmy as replacement for former Sen. Bob Menendez

Her husband, along with two businessmen, have already been convicted on corruption charges this summer.

In response, Bob Menendez resigned from the Senate this week.

