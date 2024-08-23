Trial for former Sen. Bob Menendez's wife indefinitely on hold amid breast cancer treatment

The trial for Nadine Menendez, the wife of former Senator Bob Menendez, has been placed on hold indefinitely as she continues treatment for breast cancer.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.

Her husband, along with two businessmen, have already been convicted on corruption charges this summer.

In response, Bob Menendez resigned from the Senate this week.

