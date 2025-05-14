1 dead, 2 others hurt in triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Hope and W. Cabria streets.

Police say a 42-year-old man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck was killed after being shot in the head, and a 49-year-old in the passenger seat is critical.

Police say a third victim showed up at Episcopal Hospital by a private vehicle and is connected to the same shooting.

They are investigating how the three are connected.

Police are also looking into whether this shooting is related to another shooting in the neighborhood, eight hours earlier and about five blocks away on Hope Street, where a 42-year-old man was killed.

They are hoping multiple surveillance cameras in the area will give them more information on the deadly shooting.