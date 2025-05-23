BreakingTriple shooting in South Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Triple shooting in South Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Friday, May 23, 2025 2:23AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia that left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and Jackson Streets.

According to authorities, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

There was no word if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

