Tropical Depression Chantal prompts rip current warning at the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- As Tropical Depression Chantal moves through the region, rip currents were a concern at the Jersey shore on Monday.

In Wildwood, the leftover holiday weekend crowds were treated to sunshine, a nice breeze, and a churning ocean.

"I really like going in the water and boogie boarding," said Molly Stroupe of Reading, Pa.

While the waves were good for that, lifeguard Michael Tinneny went out to get two boogie boarders who didn't even realize they were caught in a rip current.

"They were on boogie boards, so they were drifting out, so they think it's a floatation device," he said. "They don't realize that they're drifting out because their feet aren't on the ground."

Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks says 80% to 90% of the rescues they make are from rip currents.

"Rip currents can move from eight to 12 miles an hour, and they can literally sweep you off your feet and take you out. They can also create a trough that makes that water deeper," said Stocks.

At times, lifeguards kept swimmers waist deep on Monday, and paddled out on boards to make sure no one went out too far.

Chief Stocks says there are new techniques to handle a rip current if you get caught in one, including the "flip and float" method.

"Flip on your back, and float until help arrives. If you can flip and float and maintain, you won't panic, it won't lead to exhaustion, it won't lead to drowning, and rescuers will be able to get to you," said Stocks.

Over the holiday weekend, the chief said while it was packed down there were an average amount of rescues of six to 10 per day.

But the lifeguards are always looking out for things like rip currents and blowing that whistle to move folks away from them.

All the more reason to only swim when they're on duty.