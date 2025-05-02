Truck hauling trash catches fire on I-295 in Mt. Laurel, NJ

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling trash caught on fire along I-295 in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295, near Route 73.

The fire has since been put out.

Some lanes are getting by and no injuries have been reported so far.

Delays are expected.

