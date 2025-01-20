Trump doesn't place hand on Bible during swearing-in

President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday.

First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued.

Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool

There is no legal requirement for the president to place his hand on the Bible. According to Article VI, Clause 3, of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officers throughout the country are bound "by oath or affirmation" to support the Constitution.

"But," it continues, "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

During his first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, Trump placed his right hand atop two Bibles held by the first lady as Roberts swore him in as the 45th president.

Trump took the oath of office on Monday immediately after Vice President JD Vance was sworn in by Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. As Vance took the oath of office, he placed his right hand on a Bible that was held by his wife, Usha Vance, as she also held one of their three children.

During his presidential campaign, Trump endorsed the "God Bless the USA Bible" that, according to its website, was "inspired by" country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad.

"Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," Trump wrote at the time, directing his supporters to a website selling the Bibles for $59.99.

During his inauguration speech on Monday, Trump spoke of God protecting his life when he was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt at a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Just a few months ago, in that beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," Trump said. "But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

