Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' among 1st actions

WASHINGTON -- Among the first executive orders set to be signed by President-elect Donald Trump will be an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

During his January press conference at Mar-A-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying it's currently run by cartels and that "it's ours."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

Presidents have the authority to rename geographic regions and features via executive order.

