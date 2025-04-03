Trump's new tariffs leave many wondering if they should reconsider retirement strategies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Trump's newly installed tariffs have left many wondering if they should reconsider their retirement strategies.

Americans' 401Ks are already suffering heavy losses as the stock market plummets.

"I'm feeling Ok. I think things are going to settle down in the future," said Jon Mewes, from California. "We talk about it, we wonder what's going on just for reasons of negotiation and getting an advantage in trade. We're just trying to figure it out."

"Now I am I'm going to check it," said Anthony feels, of West Philadelphia. "I guess I'm going to see how it plays out. I want to be able to use it when I retire -- I didn't work hard for nothing."

"I already had an appointment set up with my financial advisor, so I'm not feeling good about it. I'm very concerned," said Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, New Jersey. "I'm close to retirement. I don't have time to make this all back."

