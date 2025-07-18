Tuition hike coming for in-state undergrads at Pennsylvania's state universities

A tuition hike is coming this year for in-state undergrads at Pennsylvania's state universities.

There is more sticker shock for those seeking higher education.

It is their first hike since 2018.

Tuition is set to go up by 3.6%, or nearly $280 per year at schools like West Chester, Kutztown, Cheyney and Millersville universities.

That would bring a full-year tuition to nearly $8,000.

Penn State's board of trustees will meet Friday to hammer out a final budget.

They could decide to hike tuition by 2% for the 2026-27 school year for in-state, undergrads on the main campus.

The state system's board of governors says tuition will come back down if state lawmakers in Harrisburg approve more funding.