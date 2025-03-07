Uber driver charged with groping, trying to kiss female passenger in Montgomery County

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An Uber driver groped a female passenger, made lewd comments and then tried to kiss her when she got out of the car, investigators in Montgomery County said Friday.

Robert Corcoran, 61, of West Chester, surrendered to Whitpain Township police on Thursday. He is charged with Indecent Assault and Harassment.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 10.

Robert Corcoran

According to the district attorney's office, the victim's male friend had called an Uber for them at around 1:38 a.m.

The male friend was dropped off at 2:02 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Corcoran got out of the vehicle, opened the rear driver-side door, and asked the victim to sit up front with him.

She said she agreed to the request, telling police she believed Corcoran was a "nice guy" and she had "nothing to fear."

The victim was on Facetime call with her sister at the time, the D.A.'s office noted, but when she hung up the call Corcoran allegedly groped her breast while he was driving.

The woman resisted and told Corcoran to let her out of the vehicle, but Corcoran continued driving and making lewd comments, investigators said.

The woman started texting her sister about what happened, authorities say.

Corcoran stopped the car at the victim's home, and after she got out of the vehicle investigators say he followed her and tried to kiss her.

He then allegedly grabbed her and hugged her as she ran inside.

The victim was able to give police the car's license plate number, which police say was registered to Corcoran and matched his Uber profile.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement that being on Facetime with someone while in the Uber, texting, verbally resisting the driver and noting the vehicle's license plate were "heads-up actions."

"A few other safety recommendations are for female passengers to sit in the back seat and to use the alert button on the app or to call 911 if they feel unsafe," Steele said.

Action News has reached out to Uber for comment about the incident.

A judge set bail at $25,000 unsecured for Corcoran and ordered him not to contact the victim or go to her home.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.