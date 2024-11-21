Ukraine's military says Russian ICBM strikes Dnipro, a claim denied by Western official

Ukraine has fired more long range missiles into Russia as both sides now fight to hold territory in Kursk

Ukraine has fired more long range missiles into Russia as both sides now fight to hold territory in Kursk

Ukraine has fired more long range missiles into Russia as both sides now fight to hold territory in Kursk

Ukraine has fired more long range missiles into Russia as both sides now fight to hold territory in Kursk

LONDON -- Russia on Thursday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said, but a Western official told ABC News that the attack did not appear to be an ICBM.

It was instead a ballistic missile, which was aimed at Dnipro, in Ukraine's southeast, the Western official said.

The claim was not immediately confirmed by Moscow, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declining to comment, saying questions about it should be instead directed to the Russian Defense Ministry.

RELATED: Ukraine War: US Embassy in Kyiv temporary closes, warns of 'potential significant' air attack

The launch of an ICBM, if confirmed, would arrive amid concerns that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could escalate. Ukraine's military this week first launched U.S.-made ATACMS missiles toward targets within Russia, days after U.S. President Joe Biden allowed for such use of the long-range weapons.

All of the missiles were launched in about two hours, beginning at about 5 a.m., Ukraine said.

All were targeted at businesses and critical infrastructure, but only the missile that Ukraine identified as an ICBM struck the city. The six other missiles were shot down, Ukraine said. There were no reports of casualties or significant damage, officials said.

The launch of an ICBM, if confirmed, would arrive amid concerns that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could further escalate.

Ukraine's military this week first launched U.S.-made ATACMS missiles toward targets within Russia, days after U.S. President Joe Biden allowed for such use of the long-range weapons.

Within hours of Russia announcing it had struck down some of those ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had updated the country's nuclear doctrine, a move that lowered the bar for a response with nuclear weapons.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Lauren Minore and Yulia Drozd contributed to this report.