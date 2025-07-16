Uncertain future for Chinatown Stitch project after federal funding pulled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than $ 150 million in federal funds are being yanked from the Chinatown Stitch project, tearing a hole in plans to reconnect a community long divided by concrete.

The loss of federal dollars is part of President Trump's tax bill that passed earlier this month.

The city and community members are now scrambling for other revenue sources.

"The funding challenge is very frustrating," said Executive Director John Chin of the PCDC. "And here we thought we had the construction funding in place to begin construction in January 2027. But now we have to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate our fundraising strategy."

For decades, Chinatown has fought to stitch its neighborhood back together after it was divided by the construction of the Vine Street Expressway.

This massive infrastructure project would reconnect two-and-a-half blocks between 10th and Vine to 13th streets with a park over the highway.

Construction was dependent on those federal dollars.

Council member Mark Squilla remains cautiously optimistic.

"Thank God the design dollars were still available and used to start that design process because that buys us some time, even if the construction dollars are on hold for now, you know, whether the federal government changes its mind in the future," Squilla said.

The city tells us they're moving forward with planning and design, as they look for other funding.

PennDOT officials say they don't expect to move into final design until a clear funding plan for construction is established.

