'Zoo Done it?' Uncover secrets of the oldest building at Philadelphia Zoo with scavenger hunt

Solitude, a home once owned by William Penn's grandson, is the oldest building on the grounds of the Philadelphia Zoo.

It's an exquisite piece of history that's been off limits to the public for centuries.

Constructed in 1782, Solitude was later acquired by the city and has since become home to some reported paranormal activity.

But now, zoo guests could get the chance for a private tour - if they're able to solve a thrilling scavenger hunt called "Zoo Done It?"

