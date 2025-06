Unidentified man's body found in Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unidentified man's body was found in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 3400 block of South 26th Street after reports of a person in the river. When they arrived, they found the man's body in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man or determine how he ended up in the water.

The incident is under investigation.