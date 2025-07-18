24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Unique program in Minnesota is helping more women become firefighters

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 9% of firefighters in the U.S. are women.

Friday, July 18, 2025 4:06PM
A unique program in Minnesota is helping more women become firefighters, one workout at a time.

A unique program in Minnesota is breaking down barriers.

It is helping more women become firefighters, one workout at a time.

The goal of the "Twin Cities female Firefighter fitness program" is to train women to pass the physical fitness requirement.

They gather several times a month.

And they are not only building strength, but a community of women who care about serving others.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 9% of firefighters in the U.S. are women.

