Unique program in Minnesota is helping more women become firefighters

According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 9% of firefighters in the U.S. are women.
A unique program in Minnesota is breaking down barriers.
It is helping more women become firefighters, one workout at a time.
The goal of the "Twin Cities female Firefighter fitness program" is to train women to pass the physical fitness requirement.
They gather several times a month.
And they are not only building strength, but a community of women who care about serving others.
