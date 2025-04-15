Person arrested at UnitedHealthcare HQ after allegedly making 'threats of violence'

An individual was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters in Minnesota on Monday after officials said they "issued threats of violence" directed at the facility, but stressed the person had no "specific grievances" with the company.

The suspect contacted the FBI Minneapolis Field Office at approximately 10:47 a.m. to issue the threats "if specific demands were not met," the FBI and Minnetonka Police Department said in a joint statement.

Officials said a crisis negotiator then spoke with the individual by phone while a multi-agency response was deployed to the facility.

FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

The FBI and police said the suspect voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident within around 45 minutes of the initial response.

The incident comes several months after the health insurance provider's late CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan and as the trial surrounding his accused killer, Luigi Mangione, continues to capture the nation's attention.

The FBI and police, however, said in the statement Monday that early investigations into the incident indicate that there's "no indication" the suspect had "specific grievances" against UnitedHealthcare.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

