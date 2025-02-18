Hoop Dreams: Shayla Smith shatters city record of 2,500 career points

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Her story has been rewritten.

After 29 years, Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer in girl's basketball has a new queen.

Universal Audenreid High School's Shayla Smith officially recorded more than 2,500 career points, breaking a city record on Thursday.

Her teammates and coaches cleared the bench and swarmed her on the court.

The milestone came in the fourth quarter of a Public League Quarter Final against Carver High School of Engineering and Science.

"It felt great. It reminded me of when I scored 1000," said Smith. "They called a timeout so that we could have a little moment on the court, so it definitely felt good."

In an interview with Action News earlier this year, she said it was surreal to be approaching the record once held by legendary hooper Shawnetta Stewart.

She says her role model is Dawn Staley.

"It means a lot, those are legendary players. Great players that played in the public league in Philly. So it's like I'm a Philly legend now," she said.

Smith says she's now focused on winning state.

She's committed to playing at Penn State next fall.