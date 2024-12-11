University of Pennsylvania assistant professor under fire for TikTok video praising CEO murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A University of Pennsylvania assistant professor is under fire following a social media post praising the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The professor, Julia Alekseyeva, posted a video to TikTok on Monday with the text "I have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of P3nnsylvania."

The murder suspect, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, is a 2020 graduate of Penn. He was arrested on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Alekseyeva then posted an apology on Tuesday evening saying she does not condone violence.

In a statement, a Penn Spokesperson told Action News:

"Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva. Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University. Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them. We welcome this correction and regret any dismay or concern this may have caused."

Before being arrested, Luigi Mangione walked into a hotel in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday looking for a room, according to the desk clerk.

Police say an alert customer at a McDonald's in Altoona recognized Mangione from news coverage and an employee contacted 911.

After showing a fake ID police say he positively identified himself.

Also in the Altoona area, ABC News spoke to a motel employee who believes Mangione asked for a room but left when one wasn't ready.

Mangione is fighting extradition to New York.

Meanwhile, investigators in New York said the ghost gun in Mangione's possession matched the three shell casings recovered from the scene, and Mangione's prints also allegedly matched the smudged fingerprints on other items from the scene.