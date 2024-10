Upper Darby motorcycle officer injured after being struck by vehicle in Drexel Hill

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Upper Darby motorcycle officer was hurt after being struck by a vehicle in the township's Drexel Hill section.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Owens Avenue and Garrett Road.

The officer was on patrol when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The other driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

The injured officer was being treated at the scene. There has been no word on the officer's condition.