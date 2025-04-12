Contractors accused of scamming Delco residents out of thousands of dollars: Police

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, are out thousands of dollars after Upper Darby police said they were scammed by contractors who work under "PA Pro Contractors" out of Berwyn.

Police are investigating three incidents from February and March.

"All three are similar in their approach in that they start the work, and then they disappear after they get the money," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

Bernhardt said the contractors go by the names of Matthew and Steven, believed to be from Ireland, and drive a pickup truck with roof racks.

Bernhardt said these contractors took payments from homeowners, but during the work, they claimed more renovations were necessary. Once the contractors received a large deposit to rent equipment, they never returned.

"This whole thing is about a quarter of a million dollars in loss to all three victims," said Bernhardt.

Pictures prove the unfinished mess one homeowner is left with in his basement after he paid nearly $175,000 to repair his foundation.

As for the two other residents, "They get a knock at their door from a Matthew and a Steven saying, 'Hey, we're working the neighbors, and we notice that your steps need work,'" said Bernhardt.

We spoke off camera with one victim who said this situation made her lose faith in humanity. She said she did her research, signed a contract and trusted the contractors. She said when they took the $25,000 deposit to rent machinery for additional work, she never heard from the contractors again.

Action News also tried calling the company, but received this response: "This person you are calling cannot accept calls at this time."

Bernhardt warned residents to do their research, sign contracts and inquire with the township about contractors before handing over money.

"I think it's terrible, and they're going to be found and they're going to be held accountable," said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt said they're working with other agencies in the area who may have similar cases. This includes an investigation in North Jersey where a man from the U.K. was arrested and charged in March for similar fraud.