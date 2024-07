He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution

Upper Darby Proud Boys member sentenced to 100 days in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Brian Healion was seen flashing hate symbols outside the capitol and posing for pictures inside a senator's office during the riot.

Brian Healion was seen flashing hate symbols outside the capitol and posing for pictures inside a senator's office during the riot.

Brian Healion was seen flashing hate symbols outside the capitol and posing for pictures inside a senator's office during the riot.

Brian Healion was seen flashing hate symbols outside the capitol and posing for pictures inside a senator's office during the riot.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A member of the Proud Boys organization from Upper Darby, in Delaware County has been sentenced to 100 days in prison for his role in the January 6th insurrection.

Brian Healion, 33, has also been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to civil disorder earlier this year.

Healion was seen flashing hate symbols outside the capitol and posing for pictures inside a senator's office during the riot.