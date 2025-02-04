Suspects wanted for several gym thefts in Montgomery County

Suspects wanted for several gym thefts in Montgomery County

Suspects wanted for several gym thefts in Montgomery County

Suspects wanted for several gym thefts in Montgomery County

Suspects wanted for several gym thefts in Montgomery County

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Thieves targeted a gym in Upper Moreland Township, allegedly stealing members' personal belongings in the locker room.

Police say this has happened over the past few weeks at the LA Fitness in Huntingdon Valley.

Surveillance videos of the suspects were released on Monday.

15862460

In one case, a woman is accused of entering the gym on East County Line Road without swiping a member card. Police say she made her way to the locker room where she took someone's keys and a wallet.

The woman then used the keys to get into the victim's vehicle and took another wallet. The victim's credit cards were used to buy gift cards at a nearby pharmacy, according to police.

Police say a male suspect committed a similar theft and used a victim's credit card at Walmart.

If you have any information, call Upper Moreland Police at 215-657-4700 or email amisner@uppermoreland.org.