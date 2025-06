Defense Secretary Hegseth speaks after US strikes Iranian nuclear sites: LIVE

Iran's top diplomat warned that the US attacks on its nuclear sites 'will have everlasting consequences.'

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

WASHINGTON -- The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced.

B-2 bombers dropped a number of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs -- known as "bunker busters" -- during the U.S. mission over Iran, a U.S. official confirmed.

A number of Tomahawk cruise missiles were also fired at targets inside Iran from a U.S. Navy submarine, the official confirmed.

Following the strikes, Trump addressed the nation, calling it a "spectacular military success."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will speak from the Pentagon at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Middle East nations express 'concern' over US airstrikes on Iran

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman all expressed concern over the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry published a statement noting its "great concern" and expressing the need "to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate and avoid escalation" in such "highly sensitive circumstances."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry warned "that the current dangerous tension in the region could lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels," while noting its "grave concern" and stressing "the urgent need to halt all military operations and to immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve outstanding issues."

Oman -- which has in the past served as a mediator in talks between Washington and Tehran -- described the American strikes as "illegal aggression" and a "serious violation of international law" in a Foreign Ministry statement posted to X.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, meanwhile, said there was a "grave risk posed by attacks targeting religious leaders or nuclear facilities" in Iran, per a readout published on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"Such actions could spark widespread chaos and destabilize the entire region," the readout said, adding that "any strike on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to a humanitarian and environmental disaster."