Usher postpones Atlanta shows during 2024 tour following neck injury

ATLANTA -- Singer Usher has postponed an additional set of shows of his "Past Present Future" tour in Atlanta.

The eight-time Grammy winner postponed his Friday and Saturday shows due to a neck injury that happened earlier this week.

In a statement on Usher's Instagram page, the 45-year-old said doctors instructed him not to perform.

The news comes after he postponed the opening night of the tour at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

Usher informed fans that the three Atlanta shows have already been rescheduled.

Those dates are now Dec. 9, 10 and 12.

Usher said he should be ready to resume the tour in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 20.