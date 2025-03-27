Dashcam video captures wrong-way driver before New Jersey crash

BRICK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Dramatic dashcam video captured a wrong-way driver crashing on Route 70 in Brick Township, Ocean County.

The man behind the wheel reportedly tried to take off.

Paul Williams watched it all unfold as his dashcam was recording.

"The oncoming vehicle was in what I'll call the second lane heading towards me. The light turns green, I proceed to the intersection. I flash my headlights. The vehicle then passes me on my left. I look in my side mirror, and I can see that it collides with another vehicle," recalled Williams.

That's when he took the wheel and put his safety at risk to box in and stop the wrong-way driver. He says the man appeared to be incoherent, so he dialed 911. That's when things reportedly escalated and turned chaotic.

"At some point he did appear to be trying to restart the vehicle, put the car in gear as if to leave," said Williams.

Williams says he doesn't consider his actions heroic. He would have wanted someone to do it for him.

We reached out to the authorities in Brick Township to see if any charges will be filed, but we have not heard back.