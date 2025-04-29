Video shows 3 suspects sought for man's murder in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released video of three men wanted in connection with a murder in the Frankford section of the city.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Frankford Ave. around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a blue Chevy Malibu.

He was pronounced dead a short time later

As with all homicides in Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.