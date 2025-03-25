Video shows firefighters battling blaze at historic North Philadelphia church

Smoke poured from the windows of a historic North Philadelphia church as firefighters went to work on dousing the flames inside the building.

Smoke poured from the windows of a historic North Philadelphia church as firefighters went to work on dousing the flames inside the building.

Smoke poured from the windows of a historic North Philadelphia church as firefighters went to work on dousing the flames inside the building.

Smoke poured from the windows of a historic North Philadelphia church as firefighters went to work on dousing the flames inside the building.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Smoke poured from the windows of a historic North Philadelphia church as firefighters went to work on dousing the flames inside the building.

The fire happened at the Berean Presbyterian Church at Broad and Diamond streets on Monday afternoon.

It took nearly an hour to get the flames and smoke to die down.

Those who know the church well are heartbroken.

"It's a beautiful church, and there's a lot of beautiful people here. They are just wonderful folks. They plan opportunities to support the North Philadelphia community," said Berean Presbyterian Church community partner Andrea Swan.

There have been no reports of injuries in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.