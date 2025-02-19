VIDEO: Ice crashes through trucker's windshield while driving on Rt. 78 to Allentown, Pa.

Despite the impact, the truck driver managed to pull over safely, escaping with only minor cuts and bruises.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dashcam video shows the moment ice crashed through the windshield of a truck driver while traveling on Route 78 to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The truck driver Josh Keating told ABC affiliate WNEP that it all happened in split second.

The video shows Keating driving down the road when a chunk of ice crashed through his windshield.

"I had an angel with me," he said. "The only thing I got was cuts and bruises basically on my hands because when it came through, I put my hand up to kind of catch the glass."

In Pennsylvania, a driver has 24 hours after snow stops to clean the vehicle of any snow or ice.

Officials say if someone is injured or killed because of ice coming loose, fines can range from $200 to $1,500.