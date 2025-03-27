Video shows large brush fire along I-95 North in Chester, Delaware County

A 6abc viewer shared video of the blaze before crews were able to arrive.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A brush fire broke out early Thursday morning in Chester, Delaware County.

Firefighters were called out to a large brush fire in the area of I-95 North, near Route 420, by the Red Roof PLUS+ hotel around 4:30 a.m.

It took more than an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says there is an enhanced fire risk across the region on Thursday. She said there is low relative humidity and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

