Video shows police catch 'really big' turkey terrorizing pharmacy customers in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. -- Police responded to a 911 call of a turkey terrorizing customers at a local pharmacy in Indiana.

The incident happened at Martin's pharmacy in St. Joseph County, Indiana, according to police.

"We need animal control out here. [ The turkey ] is chasing the customers. It's a really big turkey," the caller told 911.

Body camera footage shows as police walk into the store and locate the troublesome bird standing on top of shelves.

Three officers cornered the bird - one had a blanket ready to capture the creature, video shows.

However, one officer says, "why don't we just grab it?"

Using both his hands, the officer grabs the turkey as it tries to flap away - successfully ending the turkey terror.

The officers took the bird out and released it back into the wild.

"Props to all responding officers-especially K9 Officer O'Konski, who's now certified in poultry negotiations," the police department said on social media.